Click on the video above as Hockey Canada unveils its hockey jerseys ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The jersey announcement will take place in Toronto, three months before the men and women take to the ice in Pyeonchang, South Korea, and four months prior to the Paralympic Games.

On the men's side, Canada is the two-time defending Olympic champion, but will be without the services of NHL players this time around.

The Canadian women are seeking an unprecedented fifth straight Olympic title.

The Paralympic men's team, meanwhile, won gold at the 2006 Torino Olympics and bronze four years ago in Sochi, Russia.