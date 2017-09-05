The U.S. women's hockey team has announced American locations and dates for pre-Olympic exhibition games against Canada.
The archrivals will square off Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minn., and Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif.
Canada faces the U.S. on home ice Oct. 22 in Quebec City. Hockey Canada has yet to announce other games in Canada, but sources say one will be held in Edmonton.
The American women will also be the host team of the annual Four Nations Cup. The tournament Nov. 5-12 in Tampa, Fla., includes Canada, Sweden and Finland.
Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, but the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.
Twenty-eight women are currently centralized in Calgary preparing for the Winter Games. Twenty-three are doing the same for the U.S. in their residency program in Tampa.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.