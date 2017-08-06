Jesse Blacker scored 1:36 into overtime to lift Canada's men's hockey team to a 1-0 win over HC Sochi on Sunday in its first game at the Sochi Hockey Open.
Blacker took a pass from teammate Justin Azevedo and his shot deflected off a Sochi stick to beat goaltender Konstantin Barulin.
Justin Peters earned the shutout for the Canadians.
Game day! 🇨🇦 drops the puck on the #SochiHockeyOpen in 15 minutes, taking on host @HCSOCHI. Here's how the Canadians will line up... 🏒 pic.twitter.com/hZTAHYMa9b—
@HC_Men
"We played a really solid game from start to finish," Peters said. "We had a lot of opportunities to score — their goalie played really well — and they turned it on a bit in the third period and we were able to hold the fort."
Canada plays Russia Monday in its second and final preliminary round game with a spot in the final on the line.
The tournament is being used as an evaluation process for head coach Willie Desjardins ahead of next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.