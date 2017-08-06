Jesse Blacker scored 1:36 into overtime to lift Canada's men's hockey team to a 1-0 win over HC Sochi on Sunday in its first game at the Sochi Hockey Open.

Blacker took a pass from teammate Justin Azevedo and his shot deflected off a Sochi stick to beat goaltender Konstantin Barulin.

Justin Peters earned the shutout for the Canadians.

Game day! 🇨🇦 drops the puck on the #SochiHockeyOpen in 15 minutes, taking on host @HCSOCHI. Here's how the Canadians will line up... 🏒 pic.twitter.com/hZTAHYMa9b — @HC_Men

"We played a really solid game from start to finish," Peters said. "We had a lot of opportunities to score — their goalie played really well — and they turned it on a bit in the third period and we were able to hold the fort."

Canada plays Russia Monday in its second and final preliminary round game with a spot in the final on the line.

The tournament is being used as an evaluation process for head coach Willie Desjardins ahead of next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang