Forwards Max Talbot, Mason Raymond and Derek Roy highlight Team Canada's pre-Olympics tournament rosters.

Hockey Canada announced Wednesday the teams that will play two tournaments in Russia in August: the 2017 Sochi Hockey Open, from Aug. 6 -9, and the 2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov after that, from Aug. 14-17.

Canada's management team for the Olympics was announced yesterday. Sean Burke will serve as general manager while former Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins will man the bench. That group also named the rosters for the Russian tournaments.

Each roster is made up almost entirely of players currently plying their trade in Europe.

Some of the players joining Talbot and Raymond for the Sochi Open will be forwards Gilbert Brule, Brandon Kozun and Daniel Paille and goalie Justin Peters.

At the Puchkov tournament, Roy will be flanked by forward Marc-Andre Pouliot, defencemen Cam Barker, Carlo Colaiacovo and Kevin Klein, and goalie Ben Scrivens.

Klein, in particular, is an interesting player, having played for the New York Rangers last season before announcing his retirement from the NHL earlier in July to sign with a Swiss club.

Goalie Kevin Poulin was the only player named to both rosters.

Below is the full list of players for each tournament:

2017 Sochi Hockey Open

Forwards: Justin Azevedo, Gilbert Brulé, Brandon Buck, Kevin Clark, Andrew Ebbett, Bud Holloway, Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Kozun, Ben Maxwell, Brandon McMillan, Eric O'Dell, Daniel Paille, Mason Raymond, Max Talbot, Linden Vey

Defence: Chay Genoway, Geoff Kinrade, Patrick McNeill, Maxim Noreau, Mat Robinson, Jonathan Sigalet, Karl Stollery

Goaltenders: Justin Peters, Kevin Poulin

​2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov

Forwards: Taylor Beck, Sean Collins, Cory Emmerton, Ryan Garbutt, Andrew Gordon, David McIntyre, Jacob Micflikier, Trevor Parkes, Marc-Antoine Pouliot, Derek Roy, Greg Scott, Paul Szczechura, James Wright

Defence: Cam Barker, Carlo Colaiacovo, Stefan Elliott, Marc-Andre Gragnani, Kevin Klein, Shawn Lalonde, Craig Schira

Goaltenders: Kevin Poulin, Ben Scrivens