Latvian pilots raced to a 1-2 finish in a 4-man bobsleigh Word Cup event Sunday won by Oskars Kibermanis.
Kibermanis drove to the fastest time in both runs on the Olympia track despite not clocking the highest speeds.
Holding a 0.01-second lead from the first run, Kibermanis extended his winning margin to 0.13 over runner-up Oskars Melbardis.
Germany's Francesco Friedrich placed third, trailing 0.30 behind Kibermanis. Chris Spring was the top Canadian, piloting his team to a sixth-place finish.
Canada's Justin Kripps was 16th, followed by teammate Nick Poloniato in 17th. Kaillie Humphries' four-woman sled did not qualify for a second run.
The fastest speed of 148 kph was clocked by fourth-place finisher Johannes Lochner of Germany in his second run.
World Cup 4-man standings leader Alexander Kasjanov of Russia placed eighth, and had his season-long points lead cut by Rico Peter of Switzerland who was fifth Sunday.
With three races left, the season ends in South Korea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics track.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.