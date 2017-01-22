Latvian pilots raced to a 1-2 finish in a 4-man bobsleigh Word Cup event Sunday won by Oskars Kibermanis.

Kibermanis drove to the fastest time in both runs on the Olympia track despite not clocking the highest speeds.

Holding a 0.01-second lead from the first run, Kibermanis extended his winning margin to 0.13 over runner-up Oskars Melbardis.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich placed third, trailing 0.30 behind Kibermanis. Chris Spring was the top Canadian, piloting his team to a sixth-place finish.

Canada's Justin Kripps was 16th, followed by teammate Nick Poloniato in 17th. Kaillie Humphries' four-woman sled did not qualify for a second run.

The fastest speed of 148 kph was clocked by fourth-place finisher Johannes Lochner of Germany in his second run.

World Cup 4-man standings leader Alexander Kasjanov of Russia placed eighth, and had his season-long points lead cut by Rico Peter of Switzerland who was fifth Sunday.

With three races left, the season ends in South Korea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics track.

