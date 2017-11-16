It might just be the greatest bobsleigh story to come out of a tropical nation since Cool Runnings.

The Nigerian women's two-person bobsleigh team made history on Wednesday, becoming the first African team ever to qualify for a Winter Olympics in the event, echoing the 1993 movie starring the late Canadian comedian John Candy about the Jamaican men's bobsleigh team that competed at the Calgary Olympics in 1988.

It is a dream come true for former sprinters Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga, whose ticket to Pyeongchang will make them the first Winter Olympians to represent the West African nation.

Driver Adigun, who represented Nigeria in the 100 metres at the 2012 Olympics, and brakemen Onwumere and Omeoga, completed the fifth of their required five qualifying races in Calgary on Wednesday.

The team was flooded with praise on social media.

Congrats to former @UHCougarTF star Seun Adigun and her Nigerian Bobsed teammates...first bobsled team from Africa, male or female, to qualify for the Winter Olympics. Fantastic! pic.twitter.com/AWgxoyQdvM — @DTGoteraKHOU

Meet the first Nigeria Women's Bobsled Team:



Seun Adigun (Driver) rep'd Nigeria in 100mH at London 2012, began training for bobsled in 2014

Ngozi Onwumere (Breakmen) won a Silver & Gold medal at the 2015 AAG

Akuoma Omeoga (Breakmen) will be representing Nigeria for first time pic.twitter.com/QFqeFRZ5So — @Jololade

In a recent interview with NBC posted to Onwumere's Instagram account, the team said most people are surprised to learn that they do the bulk of their training in warm weather.

Their unprecedented feat appears to have inspired and perplexed many, and of course, references to Cool Runnings were inevitable.

A Nigerian bobsled team? Have they ever seen snow in Nigeria? — @DelDiablo007

Nigeria has a bobsled team.... this country continues to amaze me! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — @GeekySneaks

🎵 nuff people say they know they cant believe,

nigeria we have a bobsled team 🎵 https://t.co/MGY2AQrkPd — @aWickNotSnuffed