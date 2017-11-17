Kallie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz won silver at the women's World Cup event at Park City, Utah on Friday.
The Canadian duo got off to a motoring star, with a 50.42 in their first run, and finish with a total of 1:40:82.
- More is more: Athletes may benefit from multi-sport training
- Kaillie Humphries 'surprised' by Heather Moyse's bobsleigh return
- 2-time Olympic gold medallist Heather Moyes making bobsleigh comeback
It was Humphries and Lotholz's second straight medal, having captured gold at the season opener in Lake Placid earlier this month.
The pair were looking to defend their course title – after winning gold at Park City in 2016 – but were unable to hold off a strong challenge by American's Jamie Greubel-Poser and Lauren Gibbs.
The Americans, having taken the lead in the first heat with a 50.32 never looked back, finishing with a 1:40:72 to capture their first World Cup win of the season.
Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones, also of the United States, finished third with a total of 1:40:99
Canada's Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski finished 7th.
Live coverage continues on CBCSports.ca on Saturday with the men's skeleton (2 p.m. ET, 3:50 p.m. ET) and more four-man bobsleigh (6 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. ET).
You can also catch more bobsleigh action on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.