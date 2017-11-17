Kallie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz won silver at the women's World Cup event at Park City, Utah on Friday.

The Canadian duo got off to a motoring star, with a 50.42 in their first run, and finish with a total of 1:40:82.

It was Humphries and Lotholz's second straight medal, having captured gold at the season opener in Lake Placid earlier this month.

The pair were looking to defend their course title – after winning gold at Park City in 2016 – but were unable to hold off a strong challenge by American's Jamie Greubel-Poser and Lauren Gibbs.

The Americans, having taken the lead in the first heat with a 50.32 never looked back, finishing with a 1:40:72 to capture their first World Cup win of the season.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones, also of the United States, finished third with a total of 1:40:99

Canada's Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski finished 7th.

