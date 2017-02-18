The Canadian duo of Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden sit in second place at the halfway point at the world bobsleigh championships in Königssee, Germany.

Francesco Friedrich of Germany is in the lead, 0.52 seconds ahead of the Canadians. Johannes Lochner is currently third.

Canada's Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright are fourth, just 0.73 back of Friedrich.

"I love this track and love driving here every time," Kripps said. "And of course I had some really good results at Königssee before. Now two Canadian sleds in the top four – that's awesome."

The women's events wraps up on Saturday, with runs three and four of the men's event set for Sunday.