The Canadian duo of Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden sit in second place at the halfway point at the world bobsleigh championships in Königssee, Germany.
- WATCH | World bobsleigh championships Saturday at 4:15 a.m. ET
- Kaillie Humphries is the hunter and the hunted
Francesco Friedrich of Germany is in the lead, 0.52 seconds ahead of the Canadians. Johannes Lochner is currently third.
Canada's Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright are fourth, just 0.73 back of Friedrich.
"I love this track and love driving here every time," Kripps said. "And of course I had some really good results at Königssee before. Now two Canadian sleds in the top four – that's awesome."
The women's events wraps up on Saturday, with runs three and four of the men's event set for Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.