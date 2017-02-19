Canada's Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden captured silver in the two-man bobsleigh event on Sunday at the world bobsleigh championships in Königssee, Germany.
The Canadians finished their combined four runs in three minutes, 17.91 seconds, and were 1.2 seconds behind the eventual world title holders, Franscico Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany.
Germany's Johannes Lochner and Joshua Bluhm were just 0.05 seconds behind Kripps and Lumsden for the bronze medal.
Canada's Nick Poloniato piloted Neville Wright and his sled to a season best fifth place, 1.52 seconds behind Friedrich.
