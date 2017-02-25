European champion Johannes Lochner is on course for his first world championship in four-man bobsled after taking the lead with Saturday's first two runs on home soil in Koenigssee, Germany.

Lochner, pushed by Matthias Kagerhuber, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp, set a track record with his first outing on the way to a combined time of 1 minute, 36.82 seconds from two runs.

Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany are second, just 0.03 back.

Defending champion Oskars Melbardis of Latvia, pushed by Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga, is 0.10 back in third place.

The Canadian team of Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz, Jesse Lumsden, Lascelles Brown are .29 seconds back of the leaders and sit in sixth place heading into the final runs on Sunday.