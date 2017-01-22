Kaillie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz were one one-hundredth of a second short of a gold medal Saturday at the bobsleigh World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Humphries and Lotholz earned silver with a total time of two minutes, 16.15 seconds behind Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Briauna Jones' 2:16.14. Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs of the United States finished third.

Kaillie Humphries misses out on gold by fraction of a second0:34

"I don't think I have actually ever lost a race by one-hundredth of a second before," Humphries said in a press release. "This stings a bit, but we still came away with the silver."

"This will keep us hungry, and it will push us not to become complacent. We will take the positives from this race and not dwell on losing but such a small margin."

Well,that will sting for a bit,1/100th of a second.this is why I work so hard for every little bit.Still proud of us @melLotholz #noregrets pic.twitter.com/RGnOmRCKyN — @BobsledKaillie

The medal marks Humphries' return to the World Cup podium after a frustrating fifth-place finish in Winterberg, Germany. The two-time Olympic gold medallist will also compete in Sunday's four-man event.

"We had the fastest push times today so that was really exciting," Lotholz said. "Kaillie and I have spent two years chasing these American girls down and to walk away from today with the fastest pushes is very rewarding."

"Yes we wanted the gold, but when we got to the bottom I was insanely happy knowing I hopped in the sled having pushed well."

Missed singin #OCanada by 1/100th of a sec.. stings 2 b so close but SO proud of our performance #allonthetrack @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics — @melLotholz

In the men's event, Germany's Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp rode a track record to the top of the podium, ahead of fellow countrymen Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp and Americans Steven Holcomb and Carlo Valdes.

Chris Spring and Neville Wright were the top Canadians in 14th while Nick Poloniato and Derek Plug placed 19th. Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden did not qualify for the final, finishing 21st.

Another tough day at the office! Looking to keep working hard and pull out of this slump! #bobsleigh #rockbottom — @justinkripps

