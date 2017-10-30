Two-time defending Olympic bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries has added 2006 Olympic gold medallist Sandra Kiriasis to her coaching staff for the upcoming season.
Kiriasis, a German pilot who like Humphries is a three-time world champion, joins the Canadian in preparation for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 42-year-old from Dresden is a record nine-time World Cup overall winner and also owns 46 individual titles.
"I'm really excited to work with another women's pilot who understand the sport like I do," Humphires told IBSF in a press release. "This sport can be very male-dominated, and sometimes a woman's opinion is needed.
"I competed against her for many years, she was a tough competitor, very knowledgeable about the sport and a great pilot. Having her help me gives an edge that other nations don't have."
