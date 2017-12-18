Final Russian bobsleigh gold medallist disqualified for Sochi doping
Alexei Voevoda last remaining member of 2-man, 4-man teams
The International Olympic Committee disqualified Alexei Voevoda, the lone remaining member of Russia's two-man and four-man bobsleigh gold-winning sleds from the Sochi 2014 Olympics, for committing anti-doping violations.
Voevoda was Alexander Zubkov's brakeman in the two-man event and was a member of the four-man team as well. Zubkov and four-man teammates Alexei Negodailo and Dmitrii Trunenkov were previously banned by the IOC and the two titles were stripped last month when an IOC disciplinary commission disqualified Zubkov. He has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The judging panel later said urine samples from eight Russian bobsledders at Sochi had abnormally high salt levels and there were scratched glass bottles that were tampered with.
Voevoda, who is now a member of the Russian parliament representing the Krasnodar region., was also banned from any future Winter Games.
The IOC says the panel closed one case of a Russian athlete it did not identify.
With files from The Associated Press
