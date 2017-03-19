The Russian team led by Alexander Kasjanov took the top spot on the podium at the bobsleigh World Cup season finale in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Sunday.

Russia finished with a combined time of one minute, 39.96 seconds, while Switzerland and Latvia rounded out the top three.

Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz, Jesse Lumsden, and Ben Coakwell finished ninth and posted the best Canadian time in the event.

Fellow Canadians Chris Spring, Cameron Stones, Joshua Kirkpatrick, and Neville Wright were 13th, while the entry piloted by Nick Poloniato finished 25th.

Kasjanov also finished at the top of the overall World Cup standings with 1500 points.

Kripps ends the season 10th overall with 1112 points, Spring's sled finished 14th overall with 904, and Poloniato closed out in 20th place with 444.