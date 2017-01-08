Johannes Lochner claimed his first four-man bobsled World Cup victory on Sunday.

The 26-year-old German, with his crew of Sebastian Mrowka, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp, was fastest in both runs for a combined time of one minute, 48.73 seconds, beating Alexander Kasjanov's crew by 0.41 seconds.

The Russian, pushed by Alexey Zaitsev, Aleksei Pushkarev and Maxim Belugin, had a combined time of 1:49.14.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis were third, 0.67 back.

Canada's Justin Kripps drove his team to a 14th-place finish.

Justin Kripps guides 4-men sled to 14th place finish in Altenberg2:32

Switzerland's Rico Peter, fifth in Altenberg, still leads the standings after three races on 619 points, ahead of Kasjanov on 595 and Steven Holcomb on 554. The U.S. pilot — pushed by Carlo Valdes, James Reed and Samuel McGuffie — was ninth on Sunday, 1.51 back.