Canadian bobsledder Heather Moyse took a big step towards returning to competition by approaching her personal-best push time during a training session in Calgary on Wednesday.

Bobsleigh Canada confirmed that Moyse recorded a time of 5.44 seconds, just 0.01 of a second off the time she recorded during the 2013-14 season.

Moyse, 39, won Olympic gold as the brakeman for Kaillie Humphries in 2010 and 2014 before retiring from the sport.

In September, the Summerside, P.E.I., native announced her return to bobsleigh and speculation quickly turned to whether she would reunite with Humphries to go for a third gold at the PyeongChang Games in February.

Bobsleigh Canada has said the competition to be Humphries's brakeman remains open.

Humphries, who was surprised by Moyse's decision to come out of retirement, has had a strong start to the season with brakeman Melissa Lotholz, winning twice and adding a silver in three World Cup appearances.

Moyse's comeback attempt is similar to the fall of 2013 when she returned from a shoulder injury and went on to win gold with Humphries in Sochi.

In an Instagram post, Moyse described a "challenging few months" but said that she is "so happy to be able to represent Canada again on the international stage."