Max Parrot continued his big air dominance on Saturday, winning gold at the Air + Style event in Innsbruck, Austria.

The win comes on the heels of an impressive X Games gold in big air last week in Aspen. Parrot once again held off Norway's Markus Kleveland, who finished with silver. Sweden's Sven Thorgren took bronze while Mikey Ciccarelli of Ancaster, Ont., finished just off the podium in 4th.

"The crowd in Innsbruck is really insane and it feels good to bring this [win] back home." Parrot said in a press release. "To podium at Air + Style means a lot to me. This contest has a lot of history."

The 22-year-old from Bromont, Que., will have a chance to win the overall Air + Style title in Los Angeles on February 19.

Parrot and the rest of Canada's slopestyle team now head to Quebec City's Snow Jamboree for both World Cup big air and slopestyle events starting on February 9.