Laura Dahlmeier won the world title in the women's 12.5-kilometre mass start on Sunday in Hochfilzen, Austria, becoming the first athlete to win five gold medals at a single biathlon world championship.

The overall World Cup leader from Germany overtook Susan Dunklee, who led most of the race, on the final kilometre and finished in 33 minutes, 13.8 seconds to beat the American by 4.6 seconds.

"It's gigantic, five gold medals and a silver," said Dahlmeier, who also won the mixed relay, pursuit, individual competition and women's relay, and was runner-up in the sprint.

"This is the result from years of hard work. It's incredible how everything has worked out," said the German, who has won a medal in 11 straight world championship races in a series that started in Oslo last year.

Former two-time overall World Cup champion Kaisa Makarainen of Finland recovered from a 150-meter penalty loop in her first shooting stage to take the bronze medal, 20.1 behind.

Defending champion Marie Dorin Habert of France was in a leading group of four before missing a target on her final visit to the shooting range and finishing seventh. Olympic champion Darya Domracheva damaged her chances of a podium result with three misses in her second shooting stage.

Germany's Simon Schempp won the men's 15 km mass start world titles on Sunday, raising the country's haul at the world championships to seven gold medals and eight overall.

Schempp led defending champion Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway by nine seconds, while Simon Eder of Austria was one second further behind to take bronze.

"It was an incredibly great race," Schempp said. "I raced tactically and saved up some energy for the last lap."