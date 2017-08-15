Canadian biathlon coach Richard Boruta has died in a climbing accident at the age of 49.

Biathlon Canada confirmed Boruta's death Tuesday on its website.

Boruta was killed while climbing the Three Sisters near Canmore, Alta., on Aug. 9.

Born in Prague, Boruta emigrated to Canmore in 1998.

He coached Canada's national biathlon team for four seasons, including the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.

Boruta then moved into the developmental ranks in Alberta and guided many Canadian biathletes both to international success and onto the national team.

He is survived by his wife and three sons. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at the Canmore Nordic Centre.