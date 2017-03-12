France and Austria each won mixed relays at the biathlon World Cup on Sunday in Kontiolahti, Finland.

The French team beat Germany by 11 seconds with a time of one hours, eleven minutes, 34.5 seconds to win the last mixed relay of the season, with Ukraine third, 16.1 seconds further back.

Emma Lunder, Megan Bankes, Scott Gow, and Brendan Green competed for Canada and finished 22nd, 6:09.5 behind France.

As well as the four-person mixed relay held in the full Olympic configuration of two women's six-kilometre legs and two 7.5k legs for the men, there was also a single mixed relay earlier Sunday.

Austria's Simon Eder and Lisa Hauser finished with a time of 31:35.1 to take the win by 32.8 seconds from the U.S. duo of Susan Dunklee and Lowell Bailey.

The German duo of Laura Dahlmeier and Roman Rees were 0.5 seconds behind the Americans.

The Canadian team of Christian Gow and Julia Ransom finished 2:27.0 back of the winner in 19th place.