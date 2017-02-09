Julia Ransom, of Kelowna, B.C., Rosanna Crawford, of Canmore, Alta., Brendan Green, of Hay River, N.W.T., and Calgary's Scott Gow finished 13th on Friday in the mixed relay event at the world biathlon championships.
Germany captured the gold medal in one hour nine minutes 6.4 seconds. France was second in 1:09:08.6 while Russia secured the bronze medal in 1:09:09.6.
The Canadians finished in 1:11:24.6.
"The race was OK, but as far as team results go I think we're capable of better," said Gow, who skied the anchor leg. "Personally I am happy with my performance.
"My shooting was quite solid and I feel like my skiing was fairly decent."
Ransom skied the opening leg in 18th place before handing off to Crawford, who picked up three spots on the field. Green and Gow both made up one position each to secure Canada's finish.
"There's definitely extra pressure having to race the anchor leg, but I was more focused on putting in the best race possible and I'm happy with my execution," said Gow. "Conditions were quite good.
"It was very sunny, which softened up the snow, but the track held up quite well and some sections maintained good firmness. The shooting range was good too. There was a little bit of wind, but for the most part, the range was calm."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.