Julia Ransom, of Kelowna, B.C., Rosanna Crawford, of Canmore, Alta., Brendan Green, of Hay River, N.W.T., and Calgary's Scott Gow finished 13th on Friday in the mixed relay event at the world biathlon championships.

Germany captured the gold medal in one hour nine minutes 6.4 seconds. France was second in 1:09:08.6 while Russia secured the bronze medal in 1:09:09.6.

The Canadians finished in 1:11:24.6.

"The race was OK, but as far as team results go I think we're capable of better," said Gow, who skied the anchor leg. "Personally I am happy with my performance.

"My shooting was quite solid and I feel like my skiing was fairly decent."

Ransom skied the opening leg in 18th place before handing off to Crawford, who picked up three spots on the field. Green and Gow both made up one position each to secure Canada's finish.

"There's definitely extra pressure having to race the anchor leg, but I was more focused on putting in the best race possible and I'm happy with my execution," said Gow. "Conditions were quite good.

"It was very sunny, which softened up the snow, but the track held up quite well and some sections maintained good firmness. The shooting range was good too. There was a little bit of wind, but for the most part, the range was calm."