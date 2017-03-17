Gabriela Koukalova won the women's biathlon sprint title Friday in Oslo, Norway, finishing fourth in the World Cup race to edge overall champion Laura Dahlmeier by five points.

The Czech biathlete secured the title with a clean prone stage and a single standing penalty. Dahlmeier, who had already won the overall title, had three prone penalties and finished a season-low 31st.

Mari Laukkanen of Finland earned her first World Cup victory in the race, finishing in 20 minutes 33.5 seconds. Justine Braisaz of France finished second, 7.5 seconds behind, while teammate Anais Bescond was third.

On the men's side, Johannes Thingnes Boe celebrated a home victory by taking the men's sprint.

Boe beat Martin Fourcade of France by 13.6 seconds. Fourcade had already wrapped up a sixth overall World Cup title and the overall sprint globe.

Anton Shipulin of Russia was third, 21.3 seconds behind.