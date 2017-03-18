Germany's Laura Dahlmeier secured the biathlon World Cup pursuit title after finishing ninth in Saturday's race in Oslo, Norway.

Dahlmeier came into the race with a sizeable points lead. She started 31st following a poor performance in Friday's sprint but swiftly moved up through the field.

The German adds the pursuit title to the overall and individual discipline titles she had already secured. She can add another on Sunday in the mass start.

Finland's Mari Laukkanen won the pursuit Saturday, completing back-to-back victories following her debut win in the sprint.

Wearing a black armband in mourning for her shooting coach Asko Nuutinen, who died Friday following a reported heart attack, Laukkanen won by 26.5 seconds from Czech Gabriela Koukalova.

Justine Braisaz of France took third, a minute behind Laukkanen.

Russian Anton Shipulin won the men's mass start Saturday by 5.7 seconds from the fast-finishing Martin Fourcade of France, who had already won the overall and pursuit titles. Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway was third.

Canada's Julia Ransom finished 47th.