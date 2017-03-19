​Gabriela Koukalova secured the biathlon World Cup mass start title on Sunday after coming second to Tiril Eckhoff in the last women's race of the season.

Czech Koukalova crossed the line 22.6 seconds behind Norway's Eckhoff, with Kaisa Makarainen of Finland third, 34.5 seconds off the lead. Laura Dahlmeier, the overall World Cup winner, was leading the mass start standings ahead of Sunday's race, but a ninth-place finish meant the German ended up nine points behind Koukalova.