Biathlon Canada to boycott Russian events because of doping scandal
Organization wants March competitions moved to new location
Biathlon Canada will not be competing in IBU Cup and World Cup events in Russia scheduled for March in protest of the state-sponsored doping scandal in the country.
In a statement released on Friday, the organization, says that Russia's biathlon federation should not be permitted to host the events in the wake of the IOC's decision to ban the country from participating in the upcoming Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Biathlon Canada informed the IBU of its decision earlier this month in an effort to have the scheduled events moved to a new location.
The organization believes that keeping the events in Russia poses "great damage" to the sport because of that country's status as a doping offender that has yet to acknowledge wrongdoing and continued non-compliance with requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.