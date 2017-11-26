American Mikaela Shiffrin has picked up her first win of the season in convincing style, winning both runs of the women's World Cup slalom on Sunday.
Shiffrin, who won the slalom at Killington, Vt., last year, finished with a combined two-run time of one minute, 40.91 seconds. She was 1.64 seconds ahead of runner-up Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who won the last two World Cup slaloms. Bernadette Schild finished third in 1:43.58, a distant 2.67 seconds back.
Laurence St-Germain placed 14th as the top Canadian in the field, while Marie-Michele Gagnon did not finish the second run.
Shiffrin was the runner-up in Saturday's giant slalom and now leads the overall World Cup standings with 305 points. With a win and a second-place finish each, Shiffrin and Vlhova are now tied for the slalom points lead.
The win was the 26th World Cup slalom victory for Shiffrin, who is third all time. At just 22, she has won 32 races in all disciplines. The Killington slalom was her sixth World Cup win in the United States.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.