Mikaela Shiffrin takes slalom for 7th World Cup win of season

Mikaela Shiffrin took a women's World Cup slalom Wednesday for her seventh win in 14 starts this season.

The Olympic champion from the United States built on a commanding first-run lead to beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 1.59 seconds.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 2.11 behind in third, while Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, the only skier to beat Shiffrin in a slalom event this season, finished 2.24 off the lead in fourth.

After skipping two speed races in Val d'Isere last month, Shiffrin leads the overall standings with 1,081 points after 16 of this season's 38 races. Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany trails by 571 points in second.

Shiffrin is the defending slalom and overall World Cup champion.

Toronto's Erin Mielzynski finished 2.96 seconds back in seventh.

Mielzynski secures spot in Pyeongchang

"It feels really good to be back in the top ten," said Mielzynski. "It's a relief. I've made a lot of changes to my skiing and it's been hard to find that race pace and really go for it.

" ... I find confidence in this result and in the process. Sometimes you question the process but the coaches and I are staying on the same track and today shows that the whole team is doing the right thing. I made some mistakes on the top section but the bottom I really made up some time and it's something to build on."

Mielzynski has now met the minimum criteria to qualify for the Winter Olympics in February.

"It feels amazing to qualify for the Games and make the step now," said Mielzynski. "I can build into February with that off my shoulders. It's such a sigh of relief to tick that off and focus on the next step."

Meanwhile, Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 3.35 seconds back of the winner for 11th place, while Laurence St-Germain of St. Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., did not qualify for the second run.