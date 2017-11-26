Kjetil Jansrud of Norway returned to the top of the podium in Lake Louise, Alta., with a victory in Sunday's World Cup super-G.
Jansrud, who won both super-G and downhill there in 2014, posted a winning time of one minute 30.76 seconds.
Austrians were second and third with Max Franz finishing .28 behind Jansrud and Hannes Reichelt .32 back of the winner.
Dustin Cook of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que, was the top Canadian in 11th.
Reigning world super-G champion Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., withdrew from both Sunday's race and Saturday's downhill with a sore back.
The men head to Beaver Creek, Colo., for the next World Cup that starts Friday with super-G, followed by a downhill and giant slalom Saturday and Sunday respectively.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.