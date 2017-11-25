Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the season-opening men's World Cup downhill Saturday.
The reigning world champion posted a winning time of one minute 43.76 seconds in Lake Louise, Alta.
Feuz edged runner-up Matthias Mayer of Austria by just under a tenth of a second. Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway was third in 1:44.08.
Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., withdrew from the race because of a sore back that tightened up in Friday's training run.
Vancouver's Manuel Osborne-Paradis was the top Canadian in 20th. A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.
In memory of French skier David Poisson, who died Nov. 13 in a training accident at nearby Nakiska ski resort, the men had heart-shaped stickers with his initials on their helmets and their race bibs bore his name.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.