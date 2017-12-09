Lindsey Vonn finished a World Cup super-G race in extreme pain Saturday and was treated by race doctors for an apparent back injury.

The American star crossed the finish line in obvious distress, almost one second behind the then-leader, and slumped to the snow.

Vonn stayed in the finish house to be treated, and one hour later limped slowly into a waiting car to be driven from the St. Moritz course.

Minutes earlier, her father Alan Kildow told The Associated Press his daughter was "okay."

In a race interrupted several times by gusting crosswinds, Vonn wore the No. 4 bib and was left standing at the start gate during the first delay of about three minutes. She stayed warm with a thick jacket draped on her shoulders.

The surprise race leader was Jasmine Flury of Switzerland, who had a career-best finish of fifth in World Cup races before Saturday.

Starting No. 14, Flury raced down in bright sunshine and calm conditions to be 0.10 seconds faster than teammate Michelle Gisin, who wore start bib No. 12.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third fastest, 0.16 behind Flury. Weirather won the super-G last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada, where Flury was seventh.

Before getting into her car, Vonn stopped to congratulate Flury standing in the leader's box. The hood of Vonn's United States team jacket was up to shield her face from the television cameras tracking her departure.