Alexis Pinturault finishes strong to win World Cup alpine combined

Alexis Pinturault of France secured another World Cup Alpine combined victory when first-run leader Dominik Paris straddled a gate toward the end of his slalom run on Friday in Bormio, Italy.

For his seventh win in the discipline, Pinturault won with a 0.42-second advantage over Peter Fill of Italy.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.45 back.

Pinturault stood 19th after the downhill run but had the fastest slalom leg to post his 21st career win across all disciplines.

Paris was positioned to duplicate his victory in the downhill a day earlier when he held an advantage of 0.46 ahead of Pinturault at the last checkpoint of the slalom leg, but the Italian lost control about 10 gates from the finish.

Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher, the 2015 combined world champion, didn't enter.

Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished eighth for the first top-10 result of his career.

Thompson was sitting in 24th place after the downhill run, but moved up 16 spots with a strong slalom run to finish 1.22 seconds behind the winner.

"I skied with confidence in both runs and made some good turns," said Thompson. "It ended up being pretty good."

Thompson, 23, has already captured two top-30 results in downhill this season, hitting the qualification criteria guidelines to head to the 2018 Winter Games.