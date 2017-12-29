Alexis Pinturault finishes strong to win World Cup alpine combined
Canada's Broderick Thompson cracks top 10 for 1st time
Alexis Pinturault of France secured another World Cup Alpine combined victory when first-run leader Dominik Paris straddled a gate toward the end of his slalom run on Friday in Bormio, Italy.
For his seventh win in the discipline, Pinturault won with a 0.42-second advantage over Peter Fill of Italy.
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.45 back.
Pinturault stood 19th after the downhill run but had the fastest slalom leg to post his 21st career win across all disciplines.
Paris was positioned to duplicate his victory in the downhill a day earlier when he held an advantage of 0.46 ahead of Pinturault at the last checkpoint of the slalom leg, but the Italian lost control about 10 gates from the finish.
Overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher, the 2015 combined world champion, didn't enter.
Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished eighth for the first top-10 result of his career.
Thompson was sitting in 24th place after the downhill run, but moved up 16 spots with a strong slalom run to finish 1.22 seconds behind the winner.
"I skied with confidence in both runs and made some good turns," said Thompson. "It ended up being pretty good."
Thompson, 23, has already captured two top-30 results in downhill this season, hitting the qualification criteria guidelines to head to the 2018 Winter Games.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.