World champion skier Ilka Stuhec is almost certainly out of next year's Winter Olympics after seriously injuring her knee in a training incident.
The 26-year-old Stuhec tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a crash while training on the glacier in Pitztal, Austria on Sunday.
The Slovenian will undergo surgery on Wednesday.
Stuhec posted a photo on Twitter after the crash along with the words "unfortunately this was one of my last starts for a few months. Sad and angry at the moment, but motivated to get back."
unfortunately this was one of my last starts for a few months 😢 sad and angry at the moment, but motivated to get back 💪 pic.twitter.com/CyxOFnLeqQ—
@ilkastuhec
The recovery time from an ACL tear is normally around six months. The Olympics run from Feb. 9 to 25 in Pyeongchang. As well as winning the world championship in downhill this year, Stuhec also clinched the World Cup downhill and Alpine combined titles as well as finishing runner-up in the overall and super-G standings.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.