A women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel, France was cancelled Tuesday because of strong winds after the first run had been aborted and then rescheduled.
The first run was stopped after 19 racers had gone down the course. But a few minutes before the rescheduled run had been set to start, the International Ski Federation called it off.
A new date has not yet been scheduled.
The initial decision to restart the race — despite increasingly heavy winds at the French Alpine resort — did not please defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut.
Dear @fisalpine ... we love to race but we are not windsurfers and we don't have wings 🙊—
@Laragut
Of the skiers who did manage to set off in the morning, Sofia Goggia had posted the leading time ahead of Italy teammate Federica Brignone. Gut was fifth fastest and Mikaela Shiffrin was 10th.
Shiffrin leads the overall standings, five points ahead of Gut, despite missing the three speed events in Val d'Isere last weekend.
Goggia finished third in both the Alpine combined and downhill in Val d'Isere, while Gut won the super-G on Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.