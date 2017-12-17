Olympic champion Anna Veith won a World Cup super-G race on Sunday, more than two years after her last win.
The 28-year-old Austrian profited from an early bib number to clock one minute, 5.77 seconds on the Oreiller-Killy course.
It was her first podium since third place in super-G at the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in January, and her previous win came in giant slalom at the French resort of Meribel in March 2015.
Tina Weirather of Lichtenstein was second in 1:06.25 with Italian Sofia Goggia third in 1:06.28.
Mikaela Tommy was the top Canadian finisher, taking 34th place.
Goggia, second in Saturday's super-G behind Lindsey Vonn, has 15 World Cup podiums.
Vonn pulled out of Sunday's race because of soreness in her knee. Having done the morning's inspection, the 33-year-old American decided against racing as a precautionary measure. Vonn is flying home and will miss Tuesday's GS in nearby Courchevel.
