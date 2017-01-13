Aksel Lund Svindal will skip Saturday's classic World Cup downhill in Wengen to get treatment on his left knee.
Svindal says "there's something that's not the way it should be."
Writing on his Instagram account, the 34-year-old Norwegian says: "Difficult decision, but hopefully the right one."
He is expected to seek treatment in Innsbruck, Austria.
For downhill racers like Svindal, back-to-back classics in Wengen and Kitzbuehel, Austria, are the World Cup season highlight.
Svindal finally won in Wengen last January, but his standout season ended one week later when he tore his right ACL in a crash in Kitzbuehel.
In his comeback in December, Svindal returned to form with top-three finishes in races in Val d'Isere, France, and Val Gardena, Italy.
