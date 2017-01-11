Four-times overall World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn will return to competition this week in Austria's Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.



The 32-year-old American skier had surgery on a broken right arm in November, and returns to action after completing an intensive three-month program of rehabilitation.

"Words cannot describe how excited I am to be returning to the slopes this week," the 2010 Olympic downhill champion told Eurosport. "It's been a tough three months with over 300 hours of rehabilitation but being able to go fast and compete again makes all of the hard work worth it.



"I am thrilled to make my return at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, a place where I have had incredible success, including breaking the World Cup Downhill win record in front of Annemarie Moser-Pr├╢ll last year. I have already missed a few races but hopefully I can overcome that and still make a run at some World Cup titles." (Editing by: Ossian Shine)