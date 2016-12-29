Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin used a spectacular final run to win a night race on Thursday for her third World Cup triumph in three days.
Enjoying a slim opening-run lead, the American made several mistakes and was 0.33 seconds off the lead at the final split time before accelerating to win the race by 0.64 ahead of Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.54 back in third.
Erin Mielzynski of Guelph, Ont. finished ninth.
After winning two giant slaloms the previous days, Shiffrin continued her dominance in slalom by landing her 23th career win in the discipline.
Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings to 215 points over defending champion Lara Gut of Switzerland, who usually doesn't compete in slaloms.
