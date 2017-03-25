Trevor Philp claimed the men's Canadian national giant slalom title for the second consecutive year with his performance on Saturday in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

After finishing the first run 0.25 seconds back from Dustin Cook's leading time, Philp had some ground to make up in the second run.

The course conditions held up and Philp made a move in the second run to defend his giant slalom Canadian title with a time of two minutes, 07.19 seconds.

Cook slipped back one spot after setting the pace in the first run to finish in 2:07.36. Joining Philp and Cook on the podium was Toronto's Phil Brown who held third place after the first and second run.