Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein turned in a smooth run to win a World Cup race Thursday at World Cup Finals and overtake Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec for the super-G crown.

There were several big crashes, including American Lindsey Vonn hitting a panel and sliding down before going into the safety nets. She eventually skied to the finish and waved to the crowd.

Trailing Stuhec by 15 points in the standings, Weirather held nothing back and finished in 1 minute, 11.66 seconds. Two racers later, Stuhec wasn't as smooth and was second, 0.35 seconds behind. Federica Brignone of Italy took third.

Weirather captured her first season-long title by five points as she added to the family's haul. Her mother, Hanni Wenzel, won numerous crystal globes, while her father, Harti Weirather, earned one.

Stuhec's flickering overall title hopes remained mathematically afloat. She trails Mikaela Shiffrin by 198 points with two races left.

Austrian Reichelt wins men's super-G

Hannes Reichelt of Austria used a smooth run to win the super-G at World Cup Finals on a challenging course that saw quite a few racers fail to finish.

Reichelt navigated the tricky course in 1 minute, 8.22 seconds on Thursday to beat Dominik Paris of Italy by 0.11 seconds. Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde tied for third.

There were five racers who didn't finish and two more were disqualified.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway wound up ninth, but it didn't matter as he already had the season-long super-G title locked up.

Not known as a speed skier, Marcel Hirscher of Austria took the course to get a glimpse of the hill ahead of the giant slalom and slalom. He finished 11th.

Hirscher clinched his sixth straight overall World Cup crown before finals.

It's been a productive week for Paris, who won the downhill race Wednesday.