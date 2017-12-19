Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday in Courchevel, France, her third victory of the season.

The 22-year-old American was fastest in the first run and had a big enough margin to beat Tessa Worley of France by .99 seconds in mild and sunny conditions. Italian veteran Manuela Moelgg was third, 1.01 behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin has won 34 World Cup races, but this was only her fifth in giant slalom.

Worley, eighth after the first run, was fast on the bottom section of the Stade Emile-Allais course. But it was not enough to erase the 1.42 seconds she conceded to Shiffrin in the morning run.

Shiffrin is the defending overall World Cup champion and leads again this season. Her other wins this season were in downhill and slalom.