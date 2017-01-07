Alexis Pinturault just held off hard-charging Marcel Hirscher to win the giant slalom event and beat Jean-Claude Killy's record for World Cup wins by a Frenchman on Saturday in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Pinturault had 0.04 seconds in hand crossing the line, after five-time defending overall champion Hirscher posted the fastest second run.

Hirscher's Austrian teammate Philipp Schoerghofer finished third, trailing 1.94 behind a duel between the season's two standout GS skiers.

Pinturault has three wins in the discipline this season and Hirscher was runner-up each time.

With 19 career World Cup wins, the 25-year-old Pinturault broke a tie with Alpine ski icon Killy for most victories by a Frenchman in 50 years of racing on the circuit.

Wearing bib No. 1, Pinturault had been 0.70 faster than Hirscher when leading the morning first run.

Hirscher's impressive second run put pressure on Pinturault, who acknowledged hearing the crowd's noisy roars for his rival from the start gate.

"Of course I heard," said Pinturault in a post-race interview. "The ambience here is really warm. It's not easy to handle."

Pinturault's lead dropped at each time check, and Hirscher smiled ruefully on seeing he had lost. He held up a thumb and forefinger slightly apart to show how close it was.

Still, Hirscher leads the season-long discipline standings and the overall World Cup table with Pinturault second in both points races.

Saturday's giant slalom was the last before the world championships race on Feb. 17, also in Switzerland at St. Moritz.

Only two GS races and a maximum 200 points remain to be won in the World Cup season. Hirscher's 44-point lead will hold in a two-month wait for the next race at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The finals week race is scheduled Mar. 18 at Aspen, Colorado.

Fitting place for record

It was fitting that Pinturault topped Killy on the storied Chuenisbaergli hill.

Almost 50 years ago to the day, Killy won here when Adelboden staged the first giant slalom in the debut World Cup season.

"Jean-Claude is still Jean-Claude. He has his own history, I have mine," said Pinturault, playing down comparisons with a great who swept the downhill, giant slalom and slalom gold medals at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Olympics.

"[It's] just something unbelievable, and almost unbeatable," said Pinturault, who took a giant slalom bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Pinturault now joins a stellar list of skiers who have won on Adelboden's snow-covered cow pastures. It includes Hirscher and other greats such as Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, Alberto Tomba of Italy and Hermann Maier of Austria.

Canadians Trevor Philp, Phil Brown, and Erik Read did not qualify for the second run.