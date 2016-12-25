Olympic super-G champion Anna Veith of Austria is planning to return to World Cup racing at a giant slalom in Semmering on Tuesday, 14 months after badly damaging her right knee in a training crash.
In a statement from the Austrian ski federation, the two-time overall champion says, "I feel ready for my comeback. Physically I'm still far away from my level before the injury but I've made clear progress in training over the last few weeks."
Known as Fenninger before getting married earlier this year, she won the overall title in 2014 and again the following year, but missed last season to recover from knee surgery in October 2015.
Veith hasn't competed since winning the season-ending giant slalom in Meribel, France, on March 22, 2015.
