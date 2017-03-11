Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her fourth slalom title in five seasons before she took her first run and then capped off an electric day with another win at the World Cup race at Squaw Valley in California on Saturday.
Trailing going into the final run, the American standout overcame some early mistakes to turn in a combined time of one minute, 39.48 seconds on a warm day. First-run leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was the last racer of the day and crashed out near the finish line to give Shiffrin her 31st career World Cup victory.
Sarka Strachova of the Czech Republic was second, 1.03 seconds back, and Bernadette Schild of Austria finished third.
Shiffrin, who turns 22 on Monday, completed the Squaw Valley sweep, having also won the giant slalom on Friday.
Shiffrin leads the overall race by 378 points over Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec heading into the final four races.
