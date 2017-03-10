American standout Mikaela Shiffrin used a strong burst near the finish to win a giant slalom race as the World Cup returned to Squaw Valley for the first time since 1969.
Shiffrin finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 16.42 seconds on Friday, eclipsing Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.07 seconds. Tessa Worley of France was third, 0.86 seconds back. Worley's lead over Shiffrin in the season-long GS standings shrank to 80 points with just one event remaining in the discipline.
Usually so stoic after wins, Shiffrin was in a celebratory mood — tossing her right ski pole high into the air.
The top Canadian finisher was Marie-Michele Gagnon, whose time of 2:18.79 was good for 14th overall. Mikaela Tommy placed 27th with a time of 2:20.20.
Shiffrin, who turns 22 on Monday, also increased her lead for the overall World Cup title. Her closest competitor, Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, crashed in the first run.
