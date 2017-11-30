Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon suffered a shoulder injury Thursday and had to be removed from the course on a rescue sled after crashing during training for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise.

Gagnon, 27, of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was just four hundredths of a second back of leader Ester Ledecka coming into the final turn, but fell and crashed into the safety nets.

Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, posted the fastest time in one minute 48.14 seconds. Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. was second in 1:48.29 and Tina Weirather of Leichtenstein finished third in 1:48.68.

The first of two downhills is scheduled for Friday followed by another Saturday and a super-G race Sunday.