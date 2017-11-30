Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon suffered a shoulder injury Thursday and had to be removed from the course on a rescue sled after crashing during training for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise.

Gagnon, 27, of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was just four hundredths of a second back of leader Ester Ledecka coming into the final turn, but fell and crashed into the safety nets.

Ledecka, of the Czech Republic, posted the fastest time in one minute 48.14 seconds. Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. was second in 1:48.29 and Tina Weirather of Leichtenstein finished third in 1:48.68.

The first of two downhills is scheduled for Friday followed by another Saturday and a super-G race Sunday.

SKI World Cup Lake Louise 20171130

Gagnon sits among the netting after crashing during a training run in Lake Louise on Thursday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

© The Canadian Press, 2017
The Canadian Press