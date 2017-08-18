Marcel Hirscher will need up to 15 weeks to recover from a broken left ankle, ruling the six-time overall World Cup champion out of ski racing likely until December.
The season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, is on Oct. 29. A start in the Nov. 12 slalom in Levi, Finland, is also doubtful, Hirscher's doctor, Gerhard Oberthaler, tells the Austria Press Agency.
Oberthaler says, "If you have been in a cast for six weeks, your ankle is not immediately ready for ski training."
The 28-year-old Hirscher damaged his ankle after straddling a slalom gate during practice on the Moelltaler glacier on Thursday. It was the Austrian's first day back on snow while preparing for the new season, which also includes the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.