Click on the video player above on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET to watch live action from the women's alpine World Cup giant slalom event in Killington, VT.
The second run of the event will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the women's slalom event.
