Road To The Olympic Games

Watch World Cup men's alpine combined from Italy

Watch live action from the men's alpine World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.

Live action begins Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Men's Alpine Combined - Run #1 - Bormio, ITA 0:00
Click on the video player above on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch action from the men's alpine World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.

Coverage continues with the second run of the men's alpine combined at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Men's Alpine Combined - Run #2 - Bormio, ITA 0:00

You can catch more alpine skiing action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games.
 

