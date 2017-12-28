Coming Up
Watch World Cup men's alpine combined from Italy
Watch live action from the men's alpine World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.
Live action begins Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch action from the men's alpine World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.
Coverage continues with the second run of the men's alpine combined at 9:00 a.m. ET.
You can catch more alpine skiing action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games.
