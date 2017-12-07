It seems American ski star Lindsey Vonn won't be visiting the White House any time soon. The Vancouver 2010 gold medallist said in a recent interview with CNN that she would decline the Trump administration's invitation if extended to her as a 2018 Olympian.
"I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the President."—
@cnnsport
US skier @lindseyvonn tells @ChrissymacCNN she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House: https://t.co/DKE87vx2jX pic.twitter.com/nnMIkvBu1d
"I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," said Vonn in the clip posted by CNN Sport on Thursday.
"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremonies. I want to represent our country well and I don't think there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."
Traditionally, members of the United States Olympic team are invited to the White House following the Games in celebration of their accomplishments.
"Absolutely not. Nope," said Vonn markedly when asked directly if she would accept an invite to meet President Donald Trump should she win Olympic gold in February at Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Widely considered one of the greatest skiers of all time, Vonn is attempting to break the record of 86 World Cup victories held by Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark. She hopes to earn her third Olympic medal next February in South Korea.
