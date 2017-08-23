A representative for Lindsey Vonn calls the theft and publishing of "intimate" personal photos of her and former boyfriend Tiger Woods "an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy."
Photos of Vonn, Woods and other celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Katharine McPhee have been published online by a website specializing in photos of nude stars.
In a statement, Vonn's spokesman says the skier will take legal action and believes whoever hacked her photos and published them "should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law." Woods' agent declined to comment on Wednesday, telling The Associated Press that it was "a personal matter."
The golfer and Vonn dated for nearly three years before breaking up in 2015. Representatives for Cyrus, Stewart and McPhee didn't immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.
